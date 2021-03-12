Elkhorn woman first female to ref boys state game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The boys state basketball tournament isn’t over until Saturday, but history has already been made this week. It’s an accomplishment that’s taken nearly 30 years one Nebraska woman to achieve.

Mary Karol “MK” McGee has been reffing basketball games for 26 years, but this week’s class C quarterfinal game was unlike her other games.

“It was very surreal,” MK McGee said. “It was overwhelming, it was emotional it was fun.”

McGee is now known as the first and only woman to ref a Nebraska boys state basketball game.

“This was definitely a goal,” McGee said. “To be the first female to ref at the boys state tournament is really significant because it’s never been done.”

She was running the court of the girls state tournament last week with other female refs, but is the only one this tournament.

”The coaches were great and the kids were great,” McKee said. “It was just a really smooth basketball game to work which I was really glad.”

With less than 5% of Nebraska refs being female, she hopes she won’t be the last to work boys state game.

”My biggest hope is that it just becomes normalized,” McGee said. “That it becomes a normal thing to see a female amidst all the males working at not only the girls state tournament but also the boys state tournament.”

McGee put on the black and white stripes after taking a friend asked her to take a reffing class in college. She was a two sport athlete at Doane playing both basketball and track. She said reffing is a way she can still scratch her competitive itch.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.