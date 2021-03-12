Experts give advice on getting the best sleep during daylight saving time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Daylight saving time starts this Sunday, meaning we all need to spring our clocks forward one hour before bed Saturday night. Even though it’s just one hour, it could impact your sleep next week in a major way.

Lincoln’s Somnos Sleep Disorders Center does everything from offering products that can help you get a better night’s sleep, to conducting sleep studies and helping diagnosis more than 75 different types of sleep disorders.

The main thing they say can help prepare you for the new time change is to start going to sleep earlier now, using 15-minute increments, cutting down that time every night. They suggest doing this while still waking up at the same time every morning.

Besides people experiencing more tiredness during this time change, the sleep center says they see an increase in snoring and people complaining they have more trouble staying asleep.

Jared Lee, a respiratory therapist at Somnos Sleep Disorders Center said, “We also think it’s a good idea to kind of reevaluate our sleep in general during this time because we are usually more tired. Are we snoring? Is it difficult to fall asleep? Taking longer than 20 minutes? Do we wake up more than a handful of times throughout the night? Are we using the restroom way more times than we should throughout the night?”

If you answered yes to any of those questions, sleep experts say you may actually have a sleep disorder and just don’t know it. Staff at Somnos says if you’re concerned, you should try to get a sleep study done so you can find out for sure and get the help you need.

Sleep specialists tell us making sure your sleep hygiene is up to par is important, too. That means no technology, like using a TV, phone, or tablet one hour before getting some shut eye.

If you’re working from home, they say make sure you end your work day well before the time you want to fall asleep. All of these, they tell us, help restart your internal clock, providing your body with better sleep.

“We really want to get in the habit of having a good sleep room that’s designed for sleeping and nothing else. If you’re in bed longer than 20 minutes without falling asleep, we do encourage people to get up, do something else until they feel more tired again, and return to the bedroom and try to sleep again,” Lee said.

During the time change, parents may notice that their kids might start wetting the bed. Kids may also start showing hyperactivity at bed time, which sleep experts say sometimes, that’s their way of showing their tiredness and maybe an undiagnosed sleep disorder like pediatric sleep apnea.

Lastly, they say make sure your room is darkened as you’re heading to sleep.

