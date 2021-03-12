Former Madonna patient helps with expansion project

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday marks a big day for Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals-Lincoln Campus as the final beam went up for the first stage on its massive expansion project.

The man placing that beam, inside the crane’s connection to the hospital made it that much more special.

In 2017, Ryan Eastin was the victim of a violent crime. He was hit in the head with a baseball bat. A blow that left him with a traumatic brain injury, needing to relearn many basic skills.

That’s where Madonna and its vast teams of specialists come in.

Ryan Eastin began crane operation on the Madonna expansion project in November of 2020.

Friday morning, he was tasked with placing the final beam of the internal structure. A moment he described as coming full circle.

“It’s going to be something that sticks with me forever,” Eastin said. “Being able to do something like this after having gone through trauma like that and for the patients, I hope it gives them a sense of hope.”

Eastin was an outpatient at Madonna for eight months after his injury from April to November of 2017.

A team of occupational, physical, and speech therapists retaught him how to do most everything.

A few of them even surprised Eastin by visiting him on the construction site before he placed that final beam.

“I had to relearn how to use the muscles in my neck to hold my head up,” Eastin said. “I also had to relearn how to use the muscles in my eyes to focus and to go from one object to the next and also lots of hand-eye coordination.”

Many of those in attendance at that beam-placing ceremony Friday morning noted how special the inclusion of Ryan was.

“To see the outcome of all their efforts and specifically our mission to get individuals that have sustained disabling conditions back to activities that give their life meaning and this is a prime example,” said Paul Dongilli, CEO & President of Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals.

Eastin was not a crane operation before that injury, it’s a career path he found after.

The crane at Madonna’s construction site is one of the biggest around and while it’s massive in size the margin of operating it, is not.

On a day-to-day basis, Eastin completes about 60 lifts.

“With a machine like this you don’t have a lot of wiggle room,” Eastin said. “You have to be very finessed with your movements and very controlled.”

Eastin’s time at the site will soon come to an end but his memories and gratitude for those that will work inside will not.

As part of the ceremony today Eastin added his signature to that final beam, which will remain inside the new building.

“When I Found out I was going to come here and do this project and be the crane operator I was ecstatic,” Eastin said. “I told everybody I knew I was just so excited to be part of it.”

While the first phase of that Madonna expansion wrapped up Friday, its anticipated completion is not expected until March of 2023.

