Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Heavy rain is expected in the Lincoln area this weekend, but if you’re looking for something to, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has you covered with Friday Fast Facts.

NSAA Boys State Basketball

These teams have worked hard and the best of the best are competing for the title of state champions. Come out and support these young athletes. This event is at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln Southeast High School, Lincoln East High School, Lincoln Northeast High School and Lincoln North Star High School.

Through Saturday; Adults $7, Students $5, DayPass: $25

More info: HERE

Spring Break Roller Skate

Come roll with the Lincoln Sports Foundation. They are hosting two sessions of roller skating on Wednesday and Friday during LPS Spring Break. So, grab a pair of quads, which are traditional roller skates, and let’s roll.

Friday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.; $10 donation per session

More info: HERE

Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show

This tremendous show lets you talk with many businesses under one roof so you can get your home projects quoted and scheduled. You’ll find nearly 175 businesses that offer services for making your home and garden just a little bit nicer.

Friday 1-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Adults $8, $7 with non-perishable food item

More info: HERE

Live Music With Jared Olson The J-Rod And Jim Moore Jimbo

Jared Olson the J-Rod and Jim Moore Jimbo return with their unique musical energy! You don’t want to miss this show! Come out and enjoy live music and some of Rumology’s craft cocktails.

Friday 9 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Pre St. Patrick’s Day Street Party

Don’t wait for March 17th to start your 2021 St. Patrick’s Day celebration. McKinney’s Irish Pub is going to be hosting a street party to get the party started! Bring on the green and head down to the Haymarket! There will be a Lucky Charms eating contest at 5pm, music, drink specials, swag giveaways, tailgate games and more.

Saturday bar opens at 11 a.m., street opens at 4 p.m.; items for purchase

More info: HERE

