Advertisement

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Heavy rain is expected in the Lincoln area this weekend, but if you’re looking for something to, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has you covered with Friday Fast Facts.

NSAA Boys State Basketball

These teams have worked hard and the best of the best are competing for the title of state champions. Come out and support these young athletes. This event is at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln Southeast High School, Lincoln East High School, Lincoln Northeast High School and Lincoln North Star High School.

Through Saturday; Adults $7, Students $5, DayPass: $25

More info: HERE

Spring Break Roller Skate

Come roll with the Lincoln Sports Foundation. They are hosting two sessions of roller skating on Wednesday and Friday during LPS Spring Break. So, grab a pair of quads, which are traditional roller skates, and let’s roll.

Friday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.; $10 donation per session

More info: HERE

Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show

This tremendous show lets you talk with many businesses under one roof so you can get your home projects quoted and scheduled. You’ll find nearly 175 businesses that offer services for making your home and garden just a little bit nicer.

Friday 1-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Adults $8, $7 with non-perishable food item

More info: HERE

Live Music With Jared Olson The J-Rod And Jim Moore Jimbo

Jared Olson the J-Rod and Jim Moore Jimbo return with their unique musical energy! You don’t want to miss this show! Come out and enjoy live music and some of Rumology’s craft cocktails.

Friday 9 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Pre St. Patrick’s Day Street Party

Don’t wait for March 17th to start your 2021 St. Patrick’s Day celebration. McKinney’s Irish Pub is going to be hosting a street party to get the party started! Bring on the green and head down to the Haymarket! There will be a Lucky Charms eating contest at 5pm, music, drink specials, swag giveaways, tailgate games and more.

Saturday bar opens at 11 a.m., street opens at 4 p.m.; items for purchase

More info: HERE

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas J. Baio and Priscilla V. Huff
Scheels shoplifting investigation leads to discovery of stolen gun and drugs
Lincoln Police arrest homicide suspect
Aubrey Trail
Aubrey Trail death penalty hearing underway in Saline County
Car Into Building 27th and Yankee Hill
Car drives into building in south Lincoln
A fire truck.
Firefighter dies while battling brush fire north of Omaha

Latest News

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered light rain showers are expected into Friday afternoon and...
Intense spring storm set to impact the area into the weekend
Empty bed in UNMC COVID unit
“We got clobbered by COVID-19”: Health officials reflect on the 1-year anniversary of the pandemic
Long haulers
COVID long-hauler symptoms becoming more common
Health officials talk about the pandemic a year into it.
Local health officials reflect on the pandemic.