Huskers will play Oklahoma in September, Moos says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After reports stated the Nebraska Athletic Department was looking to pull out of the Fall matchup, Athletic Director Bill Moos said the Huskers will travel to play Oklahoma in September.

According to a statement from Moos, the Huskers did explore the option of adding an eighth home game.

“The University of Nebraska is looking forward to playing Oklahoma in Norman on September 18th. Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker Athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall. That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy. Ultimately, the decision was made to move forward with our game at Oklahoma in 2021. We have the utmost respect for the University of Oklahoma, and this storied rivalry, and I know our fans have been excited about this series for a long time. Go Big Red!” the statement read.

Statement from Athletic Director, Bill Moos. pic.twitter.com/qeATVY0GBC — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) March 12, 2021

According to a tweet from Brett McMurphy of Stadium early Friday, Nebraska was “trying to get out of” its Sept. 18 matchup against the Sooners, a long-time rival.

The game represents 50 years since the “Game of the Century” was played between the two in 1971.

It will also be 20 years since a classic game played in Lincoln, where No. 2 Nebraska defeated No. 1 Oklahoma 20-10.

The Huskers and Oklahoma have not played since Nebraska left the Big 12 in 2011.

The Oklahoma Athletic Department released a statement on the report, saying in part the program fully intends and “expect to play the game as it is scheduled.”

In response to inquiries I’ve received this morning...... pic.twitter.com/t7rVYL0NpJ — Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) March 12, 2021

Nebraska is trying to get out of playing Oklahoma on Sept. 18, sources told @Stadium. The Cornhuskers have contacted other schools to play in Lincoln on that date, sources said. The game was scheduled to mark 50th anniversary of 1971 "Game of the Century" b/w No. 1 NU & No. 2 OU — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.