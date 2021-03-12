Intense spring storm set to impact the area into the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a stretch of incredibly nice weather over the past few weeks, we’re in for a big change as we head into this weekend as a powerful spring storm will bring very wet weather to the region through the weekend into early next week. For Friday, the first piece of energy with this system will pass through the area bringing with it some scattered light rain Friday afternoon and evening with mostly cloudy skies. Any moisture we see on Friday should be very light - especially considering what will be heading our way this weekend.

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered light rain showers are expected into Friday afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

Temperatures by Friday afternoon will remain pretty close to average for this time of year - ranging from the mid 40s to mid 50s across the state with an east wind at 10 to 20 MPH.

Temperatures will range from the mid 40s to mid 50s on Friday with mostly cloudy skies. (KOLN)

The show will really start as we head into the day on Saturday with rain chances for Lincoln beginning in the morning with rain overspreading the area through the day on Saturday with rain continuing Saturday night and through most of the day on Sunday. Rain is expected to be heavy at times with some isolated rumbles of thunder mixed in as well. By the time it’s all said and done, 2″ to 4″ of rain is expected to fall across much of the coverage area. Thankfully, while this happens to be the same weekend as the storm that brought widespread flooding to the region in 2019, the area needs the moisture and while some minor flooding is possible, it should not be a widespread problem. Rivers have room for the moisture and thanks to the very mild last few weeks, the ground has thawed out enough that it should be able to absorb much of the moisture. All that being said, keep the umbrella and rain boots handy this weekend - it’s going to be wet.

Along with heavy snow in the far west, heavy rains are expected across much of the state and much of the region this weekend. Many areas could see 2" to 4" of rain by Monday of next week. (KOLN)

Thankfully, for most of the state, this system will be warm enough that we’re expecting rain throughout most of the event. Sunday night and into early on Monday we could see enough cold air wrap into the system that we could see a changeover to snow across northern and northeastern parts of the state. Any accumulations across those areas should stay fairly light and likely won’t stick around for long. The same can’t be said for far western Nebraska and into the High Plains of Wyoming and Colorado. Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in place across these areas and this storm looks to potentially dump several FEET of snow across the area this weekend into early next week.

Heavy snow is expected across the High Plains and into the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend into early next week. (KOLN)

One other issue with this storm system will be some very strong winds expected on Sunday as east winds are expected to increase to 15 to 30 MPH with winds potentially gusting as high as 50 MPH at times. Combined with the rain - which will be heavy at times - Sunday will be an incredibly raw day to be outside.

Lingering showers are expected for Monday with mainly dry weather as we head into the day on Tuesday. Longer range models bring another system through the area towards the middle of the week next week that will keep rain chances in the forecast - possibly mixed with some snow at times early in the mornings and late at night. Temperatures will hold low 50s for Friday and Saturday with upper 40s to lower 50s expected for Sunday and into next week.

Very wet weather is expected into this weekend with much of the state picking up 1" to 4" of liquid precipitation. More rain chances linger in the forecast into next week. (KOLN)

