Intoxicated woman follows stranger home, falls asleep in driveway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department say a woman followed a stranger home, parked in his driveway, and fell asleep.

Just after midnight on Thursday, a man living on Spyglass Lane, just north of Fremont Street in Northeast Lincoln, called police to report that a blue sedan had followed him home and the driver parked behind him in his driveway.

LPD said officers found a blue 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix parked in the driveway of the home and 48-year-old Michelle Goodro asleep behind the wheel.

According to officers, once Goodro was awakened, she told police she’d used methamphetamine.

A DUI investigation was done, police said because of Goodro’s level of impairment.

LPD said officers obtained probable cause to search her car and found 22.7 grams of methamphetamine, 2.4 grams of cocaine, 2.5 grams of an unknown white powder and drug paraphernalia.

Officers said Goodro refused to explain why she followed the man home into his driveway.

She was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance charges, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver charges, as well as DUI charges.

