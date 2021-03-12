Advertisement

Intoxicated woman follows stranger home, falls asleep in driveway

Michelle Goodro
Michelle Goodro(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department say a woman followed a stranger home, parked in his driveway, and fell asleep.

Just after midnight on Thursday, a man living on Spyglass Lane, just north of Fremont Street in Northeast Lincoln, called police to report that a blue sedan had followed him home and the driver parked behind him in his driveway.

LPD said officers found a blue 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix parked in the driveway of the home and 48-year-old Michelle Goodro asleep behind the wheel.

According to officers, once Goodro was awakened, she told police she’d used methamphetamine.

A DUI investigation was done, police said because of Goodro’s level of impairment.

LPD said officers obtained probable cause to search her car and found 22.7 grams of methamphetamine, 2.4 grams of cocaine, 2.5 grams of an unknown white powder and drug paraphernalia.

Officers said Goodro refused to explain why she followed the man home into his driveway.

She was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance charges, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver charges, as well as DUI charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas J. Baio and Priscilla V. Huff
Scheels shoplifting investigation leads to discovery of stolen gun and drugs
Lincoln Police arrest homicide suspect
Aubrey Trail
Aubrey Trail death penalty hearing underway in Saline County
Car Into Building 27th and Yankee Hill
Car drives into building in south Lincoln
A fire truck.
Firefighter dies while battling brush fire north of Omaha

Latest News

Chief speaks at funeral for Nebraska teen shot in Oklahoma
Even though it’s just one hour, the new time change could impact your sleep in a major way.
Experts give advice on getting the best sleep during daylight saving time
Abraheem A. Muhammed
LPD: Man points gun at stranger over gas station argument
We like to share good news every Friday on 1011 This Morning. Post your pics on our Facebook...
10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now