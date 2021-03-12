LIVE: State agencies discuss historic Spring storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KNEP) - Moe Jamshidi, Acting Director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, along with Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc and Bryan Tuma, Assistant Director of NEMA, will hold a press conference to discuss the State’s work in advance of the historic spring storm to impact Nebraska.

Watch the press conference live beginning at Noon CT in the video player above.

PANHANDLE: Recent model runs seem to be bringing warmer air farther west. The heavier snowfall totals have been squeezed closer to the Wyoming border. Moderate accumulations of snow are possible for the Panhandle through Saturday night but Sunday is when heavy wet snow will intensify combining with winds gusting to 45 or 50 mph. It looks like Scottsbluff should get about 12″ of snow, with the higher elevations west getting 12-18″ across the Panhandle. This is dependent on how much snow mixes in, and the latest guidance is suggesting more rain is possible.

NORTH PLATTE: Rain will continue to be the more consistent precipitation type from the North Platte area eastward into Sunday with perhaps a mix of snow when temperatures are cooler during the overnight. Accumulating rainfall of 2 to 2 and half inches or more is possible through the Sandhills and southwest Nebraska.

CENTRAL NEBRASKA: Widespread precipitation will move in as a storm system lifts into the Central Plains from the southwest. Much of it will hold off until the day Saturday when rain and possibly some thunderstorms lift northward into the area. Any snow will likely be confined to western portions of Nebraska. The widespread precipitation will continue into Sunday, Sunday night, and possibly even into Monday. As Sunday goes on, some of the snow may start to spread into Northern Nebraska, but will likely still not push as far southeast as the Tri-Cities.

LINCOLN: The show will really start as we head into the day on Saturday with rain chances for Lincoln beginning in the morning with rain overspreading the area through the day. Rain will continue Saturday night and through most of the day on Sunday. Rain is expected to be heavy at times with some isolated rumbles of thunder mixed in as well. By the time it’s all said and done, 2″ to 4″ of rain is expected to fall in the area. Thankfully, while this happens to be the same weekend as the storm that brought widespread flooding to the region in 2019, the area needs the moisture and while some minor flooding is possible, it should not be a widespread problem. Rivers have room for the moisture and thanks to the very mild last few weeks, the ground has thawed out enough that it should be able to absorb much of the moisture. All that being said, keep the umbrella and rain boots handy this weekend - it’s going to be wet.

OMAHA: The clouds will continue to stay with us overnight and lead to a very cloudy weekend. That sets the stage for a soggy weekend as well. The first half of Saturday will likely be dry with temperatures able to warm into the mid 50s again by mid Saturday afternoon. Showers will then move in after 3pm in the metro and continue into the evening and overnight. That rain will continue right into the overnight and last all day Sunday as well. Sunday is a First Alert Day due to that heavy rain potential and gusty east wind. There is still the potential for some slushy snow Sunday night but most of what falls will likely be rain.

