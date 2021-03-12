LPD: Man points gun at stranger over gas station argument

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who they say pointed a gun at a stranger’s legs inside a gas station.

On Thursday, around 8 p.m., officers were called to the EZ-GO gas station near 25th and O Streets after an employee saw a man point a handgun at another man inside the store.

LPD said this incident started as an argument over paying for gas. Officers said there is no indication the men know each other. LPD said it appears that this incident was a spat at the pumps that spiraled and moved inside.

Investigators watched security footage from inside the store that showed the man point a handgun at the victim’s legs. From there, police said the man with the gun left in his car but the car was stopped by officers near 27th Street and Porter Ridge Road.

LPD said 23-year-old Abraheem A. Muhammed was driving the car and officers saw him digging around in the center console when they approached.

Officers said Muhammed was holding the magazine from a pistol and was promptly removed from the car and detained.

According to police, Muhammed admitted that a firearm was in the car and a loaded Beretta 9mm pistol was found inside, though no round was chambered, but the magazine did have rounds within.

Muhammed is facing terroristic threats charges.

