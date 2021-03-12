LPS releases high school sports spectator protocols

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools have released fan protocols for the spring sports season, which includes restrictions on how many fans can attend depending on the sport.

Below is a list of protocols released by LPS:

All spectators must self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to attending any event. If you answer yes to any of the screening questions, please stay home.

Spectators must wear multi-layered face coverings over the mouth and nose the entire time they are at the event.

Bleacher seating will be limited for some outdoor venues. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs and should spread out at least 6 feet apart and must be at least 10 feet away from team benches and the playing field.

Based on the number of participants competing and the venue capacity based on keeping groups physically distanced, the following number of spectators will be allowed per participant:

Baseball - Den Hartog (4), Sherman Field (4), Densmore (4), School Sites (4)

Soccer - Seacrest (6), Beechner (6), Speedway (4)

Tennis (4)

Golf (4)

Track (1)

Limited concessions may be sold. Individuals may lower their mask to take a bite or drink, but must promptly return the face covering over the mouth and nose in between bites and drinks. No outside food or drink by spectators will be allowed.

