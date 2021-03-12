Offutt ‘doomsday’ planes moved to Lincoln airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The U.S. military’s four “doomsday” planes have been moved to their new temporary home in Lincoln from Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha as the base undergoes a $144 million runway replacement.

The E-4B Nightwatch aircraft serve as aerial command centers for top military officials in case of a catastrophic national emergency, such as a nuclear attack.

Air Force Lt. Col. Derek Ligon is deputy commander of the 595th Command and Control Group. He said the move to Lincoln’s airport was the logical choice, as it has a nearly 13,000-foot runway that can handle the big planes — and it’s only about an hour’s drive from the base.

