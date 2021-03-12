Advertisement

Offutt ‘doomsday’ planes moved to Lincoln airport

First Offutt plane lands at Lincoln Airport
First Offutt plane lands at Lincoln Airport
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The U.S. military’s four “doomsday” planes have been moved to their new temporary home in Lincoln from Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha as the base undergoes a $144 million runway replacement.

The E-4B Nightwatch aircraft serve as aerial command centers for top military officials in case of a catastrophic national emergency, such as a nuclear attack.

Air Force Lt. Col. Derek Ligon is deputy commander of the 595th Command and Control Group. He said the move to Lincoln’s airport was the logical choice, as it has a nearly 13,000-foot runway that can handle the big planes — and it’s only about an hour’s drive from the base.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas J. Baio and Priscilla V. Huff
Scheels shoplifting investigation leads to discovery of stolen gun and drugs
Lincoln Police arrest homicide suspect
Aubrey Trail
Aubrey Trail death penalty hearing underway in Saline County
Car Into Building 27th and Yankee Hill
Car drives into building in south Lincoln
Parkview Christian is taking on St. Mary’s for the D2 Semifinals at the Boys State Basketball...
Boys State Basketball highlights & results: Thursday, March 11

Latest News

Huskers will play Oklahoma in September, Moos says
Elkhorn woman makes history reffing boys state
Elkhorn woman makes history reffing boys state
Police investigating burglary at East Lincoln vape shop
Mostly cloudy skies with scattered light rain showers are expected into Friday afternoon and...
Intense spring storm set to impact the area into the weekend