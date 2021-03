OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were called to Westroads Mall around 4 p.m. Friday to assist an officer at the scene.

OPD has set up a perimeter around the area.

OPD dispatch confirmed one person was transported from the scene “Code 3.”

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.