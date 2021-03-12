Advertisement

Police investigating burglary at East Lincoln vape shop

(Station)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a vape shop burglary.

Around 2:46 a.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to Lincoln Vapor, on 70th and A Streets, after an alarm company was alerted to motion and breaking glass at the business.

LPD said responding officers got there within minutes and found that someone had broken the glass door to get inside the business.

According to investigators, video surveillance in the store showed a man wearing dark clothing go inside the store wearing a backpack.

LPD said the man grabbed handfuls of vape pods and glass pipes, then quickly left the store.

Investigators estimate the total loss to be $500.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

