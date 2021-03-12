Portion of Washington Street to Close March 15

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, March 15, Washington Street between South 19th and South 25th Streets will be closed for a water main repair project. The on-street bike route in this area will also be closed. The recommended detour route is “B” Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 31.

Digital signs will alert traffic to the upcoming work and closures. Access to homes in this area will be maintained. Travelers are encouraged to use the recommended detour or seek an alternate route and to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

Current information on street closures is available at //lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

