“We got clobbered by COVID-19”: Health officials reflect on the 1-year anniversary of the pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic started a year ago, more than 10% of Nebraskans have contracted COVID-19. Of those cases, 1% have resulted in death.

Health officials with UNMC said Nebraskans got a taste of the pandemic before the rest of the country. In February, people from the Diamond Princess were brought to Camp Ashland to quarantine. UNMC also cared for patients who tested positive from the cruise ship.

“We got clobbered with COVID-19,” UNMC epidemiologist Dr. David Brett-Major said.

The first Nebraska case of COVID-19 came on Mar. 6 of last year.

Five days later, local leaders in Lincoln changed state basketball plans after someone tested positive while in lincoln.

Health director Pat Lopez said last year, “The health department is recommending that the NSAA sponsored boys basketball tournament to be an event that is not with spectators, but with family members only.”

During this time period, UNMC predicted the U.S. would have 96 million covid cases and 480,000 deaths if there were no restrictions.

According to the CDC, .. the u.s. has just over 29 million cases, but more than 520,000 people have died.

Dr. Brett-Major said, “I was one of those people who thought it was going to be painful, but this is not the zombie apocalypse. And then, here in the united states, we experienced communities that literally had bodies in the street.”

Dr. Brett-Major said states and local communities across the country had challenges embracing the impacts of the pandemic.

“It was just shocking to me how we let ourselves get behind. we were very slow to think about distributing testing,” Dr. Brett-Major said.

After hundreds of millions of tests nationwide, the focus shifted to vaccines.

First, Pfizer granted emergency authorization in early December; two weeks later. Moderna and last month Johnson & Johnson.

Bryan Health pulmonary specialist Dr. Matt Maslonka said, “Until a vast majority of people can get vaccinated, that virus can still go around and cause havoc.”

More than a quarter of Nebraskans have had a least one dose of the covid vaccine. local health experts said the number of vaccinated people needs to continue growing before there’s a sense of normalcy.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.