Boys State Basketball highlights & results: Saturday, March 13
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament is underway in Lincoln. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days from March 9-13.
Follow along throughout the day for highlights, results, and analysis. Watch 1011 NOW at 6 and 10 p.m. for a recap of the Boys State Tournament.
9AM: Howells-Dodge vs. H/LHF
10:45AM: Auburn vs. Adams Central.
2PM: Elkhorn vs. Beatrice.
3:45PM: Parkview Christian vs. FCSH.
7PM: Millard North vs. Bellevue West.
8PM: GICC vs. Yutan.
