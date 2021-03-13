Advertisement

Boys State Basketball highlights & results: Saturday, March 13

Boys State Basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Boys State Basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament is underway in Lincoln. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days from March 9-13.

Follow along throughout the day for highlights, results, and analysis. Watch 1011 NOW at 6 and 10 p.m. for a recap of the Boys State Tournament.

9AM: Howells-Dodge vs. H/LHF

10:45AM: Auburn vs. Adams Central.

2PM: Elkhorn vs. Beatrice.

3:45PM: Parkview Christian vs. FCSH.

7PM: Millard North vs. Bellevue West.

8PM: GICC vs. Yutan.

