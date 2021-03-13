Boys State Basketball highlights & results: Saturday, March 13

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament is underway in Lincoln. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days from March 9-13.

9AM: Howells-Dodge vs. H/LHF

10:45AM: Auburn vs. Adams Central.

2PM: Elkhorn vs. Beatrice.

3:45PM: Parkview Christian vs. FCSH.

7PM: Millard North vs. Bellevue West.

8PM: GICC vs. Yutan.

