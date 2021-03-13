LPD responds to large fight in the Railyard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was arrested after a large fight happened near the 300 block of Canopy Street Saturday Morning.

Lincoln Police were called to the Railyard at around 1:30 a.m. after 15 people had started a fight in the area. One individual was identified as having a handgun in his waistband. Due to having a weapon during the fight, officers prioritized his arrest.

The man, 27-year-old Jimmy Nguyen, attempted to escape authorities and hid in a construction site. He was later found by officers. It was later found out that Nguyen was a convicted felon.

Nguyen was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm, obstruction of a governmental operation, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana (less than one ounce).

