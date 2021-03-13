New stimulus checks help out local businesses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A third round of stimulus checks are going out to Nebraskans starting as early as this weekend. The $1.9 trillion package didn’t get Republican support, but the goal is to help stimulate the economy.

Schaefer’s has been locally owned in Lincoln for almost 70 years. The sales manager said from keeping up with supply and demand they haven’t had a year as challenging as the past one. They’re even seeing customers spend most, if not all of their stimulus checks at the store.

From washers and dryers to televisions and large refrigerators, Schaefer’s TV and Appliances is just one of the many local businesses that felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s been a huge demand,” said Kevin Assman, Schaefer’s sales manager. “They’re staying home updating their houses, so it’s been a difficult year as far as inventory.”

Assman said items selling the most are needed appliances such as a bigger fridge or to fix a washer or dryer. He added that business has spiked when past stimulus packages were passed.

“We’ve had customers tell us that the money coming into their pockets they were fortunately able to use it for something within their house that they needed,” said Assman. “So we’re expecting the same thing to happen with the third one as well.”

The goal of the stimulus checks is to stimulate the economy. One local financial professional suggests putting this money towards eliminating debt, saving for an emergency or increasing retirement.

“Whether it’s savings or using it to stimulate the economy, paying it forward helping somebody in need out those are all good ways to spend this money,” said Tim Kulhanek, Financial Professional.

“We’re definitely sitting in a much better position inventory wise then we were six to eight months ago,” said Assman. “The people that really need the money can afford to buy that washer and dryer if it broke down.”

Kulhanek said that while it is important to spend this money and help the economy, it’s also important to set up a saving account and have at least $1000 in the account.

