Strong storm system impacts the area this weekend

By Brandon Rector
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong storm system will move slowly through the region this weekend and may not exit the area until late Monday. Precipitation is very likely as well as windy conditions Sunday. The active weather pattern continues next week with another system possibly moving through in the middle of the week.

Rain will expand across the area from southwest to northeast through the morning and into the afternoon Saturday. There could be some snow in parts of the panhandle. Rain is going to be very likely Saturday evening to Sunday evening. There could be some isolated thunderstorms with small hail and gusty winds possible with any storms that develop. Hail and wind speeds should remain below severe limits. Rain is going to be heavy at times this weekend. Rain may change to snow or a rain/snow mix Sunday in parts of Northern, Central and Western Nebraska. Rain and snow will remain possible, but not as widespread Monday as the storm system slowly exits the area. At this time, it looks like 1.5″ to 4″ of precipitation (rainfall and liquid equivalent of snow) is possible across the area. Significant snowfall totals (8 to 12″+) are possible in part of the panhandle. Mainly light snowfall totals (trace to 3″) are possible in parts of Northern and Western Nebraska. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s in most locations this weekend. It will be breezy on Saturday with wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Sunday looks to be windy with wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts to 45 mph.

Rainfall and liquid equivalent of snow potential from a strong storm system moving slowly through the area.
Rainfall and liquid equivalent of snow potential from a strong storm system moving slowly through the area.(KOLN)
Snow will be possible in parts of the area this weekend and Monday. The most snowfall accumulation will likely be in the panhandle.
Snow will be possible in parts of the area this weekend and Monday. The most snowfall accumulation will likely be in the panhandle.(KOLN)
Wide range of temperatures expected across the area Saturday.
Wide range of temperatures expected across the area Saturday.(KOLN)
Wide range of temperatures also likely across the area Sunday.
Wide range of temperatures also likely across the area Sunday.(KOLN)

Another storm system may move through the area late Tuesday night to Wednesday night. This will provide us another chance of rain and snow as well as breezy to windy conditions. High temperatures next week look to be mainly in the 40s and 50s.

