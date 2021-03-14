Advertisement

Strong winds blow down Kwik Shop awning

High wind blew down the awning of the Kwik Shop located near Holdrege Street and N. Cotner...
High wind blew down the awning of the Kwik Shop located near Holdrege Street and N. Cotner Boulevard on Sunday.(Nicole Griffith)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Strong winds blew down the awning of the Kwik Shop located near Holdrege Street and N. Cotner Boulevard on Sunday.

The manager on site said it happened around 1 p.m. Construction crews came to tape off the area but aren’t moving any debris until Monday. The gas pumps are off.

No injuries were reported due to the incident.

The Kwik Shop is temporarily closed and don’t know if they’ll reopen on Sunday.

