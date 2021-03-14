Advertisement

Lancaster County Engineer warns of deteriorating gravel road conditions in Lancaster County

The Lancaster County Engineer warned individuals of deteriorating gravel road conditions in...
The Lancaster County Engineer warned individuals of deteriorating gravel road conditions in Lancaster County on Sunday.(Lancaster County Engineer)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County Engineer, Pam Dingman urges individuals to “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Lancaster County has already closed several roads around the county. The continuing rain forecasted will most likely cause more closures throughout the evening and into tomorrow as needed.

Several roads are currently experiencing flooding conditions. Gravel Roads are quickly becoming saturated and conditions will continue to deteriorate over the next 48 hours. Dingman urges drivers to be aware of your surroundings.

Dingman encourages anyone with concerns to contact the Lancaster County Engineering department at 402-441-7681.

For more information or assistance, The Lancaster County Engineer’s website https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/207/County-Engineer also has a complete listing of roads and bridges currently closed in Lancaster County.

