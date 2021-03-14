Lincoln woman hosts event to help minority businesses during the pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The pandemic has impacted local businesses in a variety of ways. Some are still open, some have closed temporarily, while others were forced to close. One area woman is using her platform to help minority-owned businesses that are just starting up or struggling from the pandemic.

Sarah Wells-Britt with Sarah’s Southern Comfort Food has a dream of owning a food truck. While she works on that, she’s trying to promote local, growing businesses that might not get exposure that others do.

From custom cakes to comfort food, clothes and beauty products, area vendors gathered at the City Impact Building for a black-owned business expo.

“Not everyone in the Lincoln community knows what all their community has to offer, so we thought this would be a great way to showcase these businesses,” said Wells-Britt.

Wells Britt got the inspiration for the event after recently moving to Lincoln from Omaha.

“In Omaha we have things like this all the time in our community up there and we really want to stimulate our dollars in our community to stay in our community,” said Wells-Britt.

One of the businesses being showcased is LNK Lashes. The owner, Kavonne Crockett manages five other businesses with her husband and didn’t want to pass up this opportunity.

“With my other businesses I haven’t done things like this, but it’s important because how else are you going to get the word out,” said Crockett.

“Sometimes it can be a sensitive subject to label something black owned or a black-owned business expo,” said Wells-Britt. “I originally wanted to showcase these businesses during black history month.”

Wells-Britt had to rescue the First Expo because of a funeral, but regardless of when it is she’s thankful to bring these businesses together.

“It’s always great to have businesses like this, said Wells-Britt. “Showcasing businesses. Not only black owned businesses but all businesses. We all need the support of the community.”

The goal is to make this event an annual event during February which is Black History Month. Wells-Britt said she hopes to host other events that are open to all entrepreneurs.

