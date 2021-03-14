LPD responds to gunfire near 24th and Holdrege Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to gunshots near the 2400 block of Dudley Street Sunday Morning.

Residents contacted LPD that several gunshots were fired in the area at around 5 a.m. When police arrived, they found that the nearby household had been struck six times by bullets.

No vehicle or persons were identified after the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.