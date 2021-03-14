Advertisement

LPD responds to gunfire near 24th and Holdrege Street

(Valley news Live)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to gunshots near the 2400 block of Dudley Street Sunday Morning.

Residents contacted LPD that several gunshots were fired in the area at around 5 a.m. When police arrived, they found that the nearby household had been struck six times by bullets.

No vehicle or persons were identified after the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD responds to large fight in the Railyard
Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Omaha Police give details on officer shooting at Westroads Mall
Nebraska State Patrol pursued a suspect in Friday afternoon's Westroads Mall officer shooting,...
Omaha officer stable, suspect in custody after shooting at Westroads Mall
Boys State Basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Boys State Basketball highlights & results: Saturday, March 13
Huskers Shutout Hawkeyes, 4-0

Latest News

Governments delay access to public records during pandemic
I-80: Kimball East
Panhandle slammed with snow; NSP asks people to avoid travel in the area
Sarah Wells-Britt of Sarah's Southern Comfort Food is using her platform to help minority-owned...
Lincoln woman hosts event to help minority businesses during the pandemic
Areas of heavy rain and snow are expected Saturday night and through most of the day on Sunday.
Weather Alert Day: Heavy rains and strong winds expected into Sunday