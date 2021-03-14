Advertisement

Monday Forecast: Lingering light rain expected into Monday

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An intense March storm has led to widespread heavy rain across much of the state with heavy snow across western Nebraska on Saturday and into the day on Sunday. Thankfully, most of the moisture we’ll see has already fallen but some additional light to moderate rain and possibly some light to moderate snow will remain possible Sunday night and into early on Monday before some scattered light rain showers become possible by Monday afternoon.

Total rainfall amounts across the coverage area have been very large with many areas - including Lincoln, Hastings, Grand Island, Kearney, and North Platte - seeing some of the wettest if not THE wettest weather on record for the month of March. Radar estimated rainfall indicates that many areas across the state saw 3″ to 6″ of rain and many ground reports verify that estimate.

Below is a table of rainfall reports through 5 PM on Sunday, but again keep in mind, totals are likely higher as more rain is expected Sunday night into Monday.

LocationMag.
6 NW KENESAW5.50
2 WSW GLENVIL5.47
TRUMBULL5.35
4 ESE CAMPBELL5.13
2 WNW HASTINGS5.12
1 WSW BLUE HILL5.10
2 W DONIPHAN5.08
HASTINGS NWS OFFICE5.00
4 NE AYR4.98
3 NNW GRAND ISLAND4.89
2 S DONIPHAN4.85
4 NE GRAND ISLAND4.83
1 SE YORK4.75
OSCEOLA4.75
3 N HASTINGS4.71
3 NE AYR4.69
1 NW HASTINGS4.66
2 ENE HASTINGS4.65
1 ESE AURORA4.64
1 N GRAND ISLAND4.63
1 ENE AURORA4.60
5 WNW RIVERTON4.58
3 N YORK4.56
5 ENE KEARNEY4.54
1 ENE HAMPTON4.52
5 SW ULYSSES4.52
HEARTWELL4.50
HASTINGS NWS OFFICE4.49
3 WNW BENEDICT4.49
4 S MARQUETTE4.43
2 NE BLUE HILL4.42
3 NNE SUTTON4.33
1 ESE DONIPHAN4.30
2 SE HARVARD4.26
1 ENE MCCOOL JUNCTION4.22
FAIRMONT4.16
4 E WACO4.16
2 NNE KEARNEY4.16
1 ESE DONIPHAN4.15
4 WNW GLENVIL4.14
4 ESE HASTINGS4.14
MINDEN4.10
0.1 SSE UTICA4.10
5 ENE KEARNEY3.92
8 WSW CALLAWAY3.91
1 N AURORA3.86
4 NE GRAND ISLAND3.78
4 SSE AYR3.76
SURPRISE3.75
CAMPBELL3.72
2 N HASTINGS3.72
2 W HASTINGS3.72
1 W TRUMBULL3.71
3 ESE JUNIATA3.64
4 SSW NORTH PLATTE3.62
2 W HASTINGS3.54
PROSSER3.52
3 NE LINCOLN3.48
1 SE COLUMBUS3.45
8 SSW EUSTIS3.43
10 S NORTH PLATTE3.41
6 NNE INAVALE3.39
0.5 NE SEWARD3.39
3 ENE NORTH PLATTE3.39
3.9 W LINCOLN3.29
5.8 SSE LINCOLN3.28
5.0 NNE ROCA3.26
4 ENE NORTH PLATTE3.26
5 E PROSSER3.25
2 NNE NORMAN3.24
2 SSE LINCOLN3.19
4.5 SE LINCOLN3.17
9 WSW CALLAWAY3.17
2 WSW INAVALE3.12
3.4 E FRIEND3.12
FRIEND3.12
5.8 WSW LINCOLN3.10
1.2 ENE LINCOLN3.09
3 ENE HOLDREGE3.06
BROKEN BOW3.02
DAVENPORT3.01
2 WNW COWLES3.01
MAYWOOD3.01
3 S LAMAR3.00
0.4 WSW MILFORD2.95
9.0 ENE LINCOLN2.90
1.6 ESE COLUMBUS2.90
5.9 ESE MILFORD2.90
HASTINGS AIRPORT2.87
7 NNW GRANT2.87
7 WSW STOCKVILLE2.85
3 E BROKEN BOW2.80
8 W MERNA2.80
8 W MERNA2.80
11 S NORTH PLATTE2.77
5 E NORTH PLATTE2.75
4 ENE KEARNEY2.73
4 WNW EUSTIS2.72
2.0 W SYRACUSE2.71
2 NNW BROKEN BOW2.70
CALLAWAY2.67
3 S GRANT2.64
8 SW MERNA2.62
1 ESE NORTH PLATTE2.59
1.7 W WAHOO2.58
1 W NORTH PLATTE2.58
6 NW GRANT2.58
GRAND ISLAND AIRPORT2.56
10 NE ARNOLD2.56
1 SW NORTH PLATTE2.56
3 SSW ELSIE2.53
8 WSW CALLAWAY2.51
10 S MAYWOOD2.51
10 S ARNOLD2.51
2 NNW EUSTIS2.51
2 NW EUSTIS2.51
AURORA AIRPORT2.50
8 NNE WELLFLEET2.48
2 WNW CHAMPION2.47
3 ENE BRULE2.47
2 SW PAXTON2.42
4 SSW NORTH PLATTE2.41
11 NNE BRADY2.40
GRANT2.38
9 WSW CALLAWAY2.36
4 SSE HERSHEY2.35
1 N STOCKVILLE2.35
HOLDREGE AIRPORT2.33
4 SSW NORTH PLATTE2.32
LISCO2.32
1 E LINCOLN2.32
6 N GRANT2.31
IMPERIAL2.30
MAXWELL2.30
ARTHUR2.30
ARTHUR2.30
2 NNW BROKEN BOW2.25
1 ESE WALLACE2.25
4 WNW ENDERS2.25
3 NE BIG SPRINGS2.24
1 ENE IMPERIAL2.22
4 W WESTERVILLE2.20
5 SSW LEMOYNE2.17
8 SW MADRID2.17
1 WNW NORTH PLATTE2.15
2 NNW ENDERS2.14
3 WSW OGALLALA2.14
1 ESE WALLACE2.13
2 SW GRAINTON2.05
6 SSW GATES2.05
5 E NORTH PLATTE2.03
9 SSW SUTHERLAND2.02
YORK AIRPORT2.00
LEXINGTON AIRPORT1.97
1 ENE IMPERIAL1.92
3 WSW OGALLALA1.86
1 ESE NORTH PLATTE1.81
2 SW PAXTON1.69
5 ESE KEYSTONE1.57
MERNA1.53
STAPLETON1.31
2 NW CRESCENT LAKE NWR1.24
4 NNE NORTH PLATTE1.22
2 W HALSEY1.04

While we have seen some reports of minor flooding and there are some Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories across some local creeks and rivers in central and eastern Nebraska, widespread flooding shouldn’t be an issue as this was a much needed rain across the state and the ground should be able to absorb most of the rain that fell.

As a powerful low pressure system slides off the Rockies and east through the area, rain showers should eventually wind down as we head Sunday night and into the day on Monday, but as the system moves directly overhead the area, some additional scattered light rain showers are possible through most of the day on Monday across eastern parts of the state.

Easterly winds which have been wrecking havoc across the state when combined with rain and now soggy soils will begin to back down as we head towards Sunday night and into the day on Monday. Winds for most should eventually turn to the north and northeast into Monday and should be much lighter at 8 to 18 MPH with some occasional wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH possible. Temperatures will remain chilly, with highs mainly in the 30s and 40s on Monday, but again it feel quite a bit cooler with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s for most by Monday afternoon.

We should see a break in the precipitation as we head into the day on Tuesday - albeit a short one. Another system looks to swing through the Plains Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday which will keep rain in the forecast and could at times mix with snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon and towards the weekend looks like dry conditions should prevail with a nice warming trend. By next weekend, highs are expected to return to the upper 50s to lower 60s - not a bad weekend to start astronomical spring!

