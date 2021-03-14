Monday Forecast: Lingering light rain expected into Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An intense March storm has led to widespread heavy rain across much of the state with heavy snow across western Nebraska on Saturday and into the day on Sunday. Thankfully, most of the moisture we’ll see has already fallen but some additional light to moderate rain and possibly some light to moderate snow will remain possible Sunday night and into early on Monday before some scattered light rain showers become possible by Monday afternoon.

Total rainfall amounts across the coverage area have been very large with many areas - including Lincoln, Hastings, Grand Island, Kearney, and North Platte - seeing some of the wettest if not THE wettest weather on record for the month of March. Radar estimated rainfall indicates that many areas across the state saw 3″ to 6″ of rain and many ground reports verify that estimate.

Heavy rain has fallen across much of the state over the last 48 hours. (KOLN)

Below is a table of rainfall reports through 5 PM on Sunday, but again keep in mind, totals are likely higher as more rain is expected Sunday night into Monday.

Location Mag. 6 NW KENESAW 5.50 2 WSW GLENVIL 5.47 TRUMBULL 5.35 4 ESE CAMPBELL 5.13 2 WNW HASTINGS 5.12 1 WSW BLUE HILL 5.10 2 W DONIPHAN 5.08 HASTINGS NWS OFFICE 5.00 4 NE AYR 4.98 3 NNW GRAND ISLAND 4.89 2 S DONIPHAN 4.85 4 NE GRAND ISLAND 4.83 1 SE YORK 4.75 OSCEOLA 4.75 3 N HASTINGS 4.71 3 NE AYR 4.69 1 NW HASTINGS 4.66 2 ENE HASTINGS 4.65 1 ESE AURORA 4.64 1 N GRAND ISLAND 4.63 1 ENE AURORA 4.60 5 WNW RIVERTON 4.58 3 N YORK 4.56 5 ENE KEARNEY 4.54 1 ENE HAMPTON 4.52 5 SW ULYSSES 4.52 HEARTWELL 4.50 HASTINGS NWS OFFICE 4.49 3 WNW BENEDICT 4.49 4 S MARQUETTE 4.43 2 NE BLUE HILL 4.42 3 NNE SUTTON 4.33 1 ESE DONIPHAN 4.30 2 SE HARVARD 4.26 1 ENE MCCOOL JUNCTION 4.22 FAIRMONT 4.16 4 E WACO 4.16 2 NNE KEARNEY 4.16 1 ESE DONIPHAN 4.15 4 WNW GLENVIL 4.14 4 ESE HASTINGS 4.14 MINDEN 4.10 0.1 SSE UTICA 4.10 5 ENE KEARNEY 3.92 8 WSW CALLAWAY 3.91 1 N AURORA 3.86 4 NE GRAND ISLAND 3.78 4 SSE AYR 3.76 SURPRISE 3.75 CAMPBELL 3.72 2 N HASTINGS 3.72 2 W HASTINGS 3.72 1 W TRUMBULL 3.71 3 ESE JUNIATA 3.64 4 SSW NORTH PLATTE 3.62 2 W HASTINGS 3.54 PROSSER 3.52 3 NE LINCOLN 3.48 1 SE COLUMBUS 3.45 8 SSW EUSTIS 3.43 10 S NORTH PLATTE 3.41 6 NNE INAVALE 3.39 0.5 NE SEWARD 3.39 3 ENE NORTH PLATTE 3.39 3 ENE NORTH PLATTE 3.39 3.9 W LINCOLN 3.29 5.8 SSE LINCOLN 3.28 5.0 NNE ROCA 3.26 4 ENE NORTH PLATTE 3.26 4 ENE NORTH PLATTE 3.26 5 E PROSSER 3.25 2 NNE NORMAN 3.24 2 SSE LINCOLN 3.19 4.5 SE LINCOLN 3.17 9 WSW CALLAWAY 3.17 2 WSW INAVALE 3.12 3.4 E FRIEND 3.12 FRIEND 3.12 5.8 WSW LINCOLN 3.10 1.2 ENE LINCOLN 3.09 3 ENE HOLDREGE 3.06 BROKEN BOW 3.02 DAVENPORT 3.01 2 WNW COWLES 3.01 MAYWOOD 3.01 3 S LAMAR 3.00 0.4 WSW MILFORD 2.95 9.0 ENE LINCOLN 2.90 1.6 ESE COLUMBUS 2.90 5.9 ESE MILFORD 2.90 HASTINGS AIRPORT 2.87 7 NNW GRANT 2.87 7 WSW STOCKVILLE 2.85 3 E BROKEN BOW 2.80 8 W MERNA 2.80 8 W MERNA 2.80 11 S NORTH PLATTE 2.77 5 E NORTH PLATTE 2.75 4 ENE KEARNEY 2.73 4 WNW EUSTIS 2.72 2.0 W SYRACUSE 2.71 2 NNW BROKEN BOW 2.70 CALLAWAY 2.67 3 S GRANT 2.64 8 SW MERNA 2.62 1 ESE NORTH PLATTE 2.59 1.7 W WAHOO 2.58 1 W NORTH PLATTE 2.58 6 NW GRANT 2.58 GRAND ISLAND AIRPORT 2.56 10 NE ARNOLD 2.56 1 SW NORTH PLATTE 2.56 3 SSW ELSIE 2.53 8 WSW CALLAWAY 2.51 10 S MAYWOOD 2.51 10 S ARNOLD 2.51 2 NNW EUSTIS 2.51 2 NW EUSTIS 2.51 AURORA AIRPORT 2.50 8 NNE WELLFLEET 2.48 2 WNW CHAMPION 2.47 3 ENE BRULE 2.47 2 SW PAXTON 2.42 4 SSW NORTH PLATTE 2.41 11 NNE BRADY 2.40 GRANT 2.38 9 WSW CALLAWAY 2.36 4 SSE HERSHEY 2.35 1 N STOCKVILLE 2.35 HOLDREGE AIRPORT 2.33 4 SSW NORTH PLATTE 2.32 LISCO 2.32 1 E LINCOLN 2.32 6 N GRANT 2.31 IMPERIAL 2.30 MAXWELL 2.30 ARTHUR 2.30 ARTHUR 2.30 2 NNW BROKEN BOW 2.25 1 ESE WALLACE 2.25 4 WNW ENDERS 2.25 3 NE BIG SPRINGS 2.24 1 ENE IMPERIAL 2.22 4 W WESTERVILLE 2.20 5 SSW LEMOYNE 2.17 8 SW MADRID 2.17 1 WNW NORTH PLATTE 2.15 2 NNW ENDERS 2.14 3 WSW OGALLALA 2.14 1 ESE WALLACE 2.13 2 SW GRAINTON 2.05 6 SSW GATES 2.05 5 E NORTH PLATTE 2.03 9 SSW SUTHERLAND 2.02 YORK AIRPORT 2.00 LEXINGTON AIRPORT 1.97 1 ENE IMPERIAL 1.92 3 WSW OGALLALA 1.86 1 ESE NORTH PLATTE 1.81 2 SW PAXTON 1.69 5 ESE KEYSTONE 1.57 MERNA 1.53 STAPLETON 1.31 2 NW CRESCENT LAKE NWR 1.24 4 NNE NORTH PLATTE 1.22 2 W HALSEY 1.04

While we have seen some reports of minor flooding and there are some Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories across some local creeks and rivers in central and eastern Nebraska, widespread flooding shouldn’t be an issue as this was a much needed rain across the state and the ground should be able to absorb most of the rain that fell.

As a powerful low pressure system slides off the Rockies and east through the area, rain showers should eventually wind down as we head Sunday night and into the day on Monday, but as the system moves directly overhead the area, some additional scattered light rain showers are possible through most of the day on Monday across eastern parts of the state.

Lingering areas of light rain are expected Sunday night and into the day on Monday with some areas of light snow possible across northern into northeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Easterly winds which have been wrecking havoc across the state when combined with rain and now soggy soils will begin to back down as we head towards Sunday night and into the day on Monday. Winds for most should eventually turn to the north and northeast into Monday and should be much lighter at 8 to 18 MPH with some occasional wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH possible. Temperatures will remain chilly, with highs mainly in the 30s and 40s on Monday, but again it feel quite a bit cooler with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s for most by Monday afternoon.

More cloudy, chilly weather is expected for Monday with some lingering light rain showers. (KOLN)

We should see a break in the precipitation as we head into the day on Tuesday - albeit a short one. Another system looks to swing through the Plains Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday which will keep rain in the forecast and could at times mix with snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon and towards the weekend looks like dry conditions should prevail with a nice warming trend. By next weekend, highs are expected to return to the upper 50s to lower 60s - not a bad weekend to start astronomical spring!

Active weather will continue into the first half of this week with more chances for rain - possibly mixed with snow. Drier and warmer weather should return by next weekend. (KOLN)

