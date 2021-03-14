Advertisement

National Weather Service issues Flood Warning along Big Blue River

Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning along the Big Blue River affecting Butler, Seward, Saline and Gage Counties. The Flood warning is from Sunday afternoon until March 17 at 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has also issued a Flood Warning for Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At 1:33 p.m. the Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between two and four inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include, mainly rural areas of Southeastern Saline County. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible in the warned area.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

