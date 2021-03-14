Advertisement

Nearly 2,000 without power after outage

Currently, around 800 people are still without power near 14th and Pioneers Boulevard.
Currently, around 800 people are still without power near 14th and Pioneers Boulevard.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric System responded to a power outage which affected around 1,700 customers on Sunday.

Currently, around 800 people are still without power near 14th and Pioneers Boulevard. LES is working as quickly as possible to restore power in this area.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

If you wish to report a power outage, go to the LES website or call 1-888-365-2412.

