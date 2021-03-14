Advertisement

Ohio State takes down Huskers in five sets

For the second straight night, #4 Nebraska and #12 Ohio State went to five sets, with OSU taking the match on Saturday night
By Dan Corey
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The #4 Nebraska volleyball team couldn’t pull off the weekend sweep over #12 Ohio State at the Devaney Center as the Buckeyes took the second match in five sets (25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-13).

OSU won the first set but Nebraska came back to take the next two. The Buckeyes then sent it to a fifth set, winning 15-13. The Huskers are now 10-2 on the season.

