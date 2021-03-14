Advertisement

Panhandle slammed with snow; NSP asks people to avoid travel in the area

I-80: Kimball East
I-80: Kimball East(NDOT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Panhandle was slammed with snow on Sunday. This contrasts much of central and eastern Nebraska, as they deal with rain.

I-80 is currently closed both east and westbound from Big Springs to Wyoming. Additional closures to the east are possible as the day progresses. Highway 71 has been added to the list of closed roads and the majority of the roads in the Panhandle are either completely or mostly covered.

Several other major roadways in the Panhandle are also closed.

Check http://511.Nebraska.Gov for the latest. The NSP asks that citizens not travel in affected areas.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD responds to large fight in the Railyard
Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Omaha Police give details on officer shooting at Westroads Mall
Nebraska State Patrol pursued a suspect in Friday afternoon's Westroads Mall officer shooting,...
Omaha officer stable, suspect in custody after shooting at Westroads Mall
Boys State Basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Boys State Basketball highlights & results: Saturday, March 13
Huskers Shutout Hawkeyes, 4-0

Latest News

LPD responds to gunfire near 24th and Holdrege Street
Governments delay access to public records during pandemic
Sarah Wells-Britt of Sarah's Southern Comfort Food is using her platform to help minority-owned...
Lincoln woman hosts event to help minority businesses during the pandemic
Areas of heavy rain and snow are expected Saturday night and through most of the day on Sunday.
Weather Alert Day: Heavy rains and strong winds expected into Sunday