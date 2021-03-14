Advertisement

Philanthropist Scott gives $15M to Nebraska college

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) - Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating $15 million to a Nebraska community college.

The Sioux City Journal on Sunday reported Scott’s gift to Northeast Community College. The newspaper reports the donation is the largest ever in the Norfolk-based school’s history.

One official at the college initially thought an email about the donation was spam because gifts that large to the Nebraska school are so rare.

Scott donated $5.7 billion in 2020 by asking community leaders to help identify 512 organizations for seven- and eight-figure gifts, including food banks, human-service organizations, and racial-justice charities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD responds to large fight in the Railyard
Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Omaha Police give details on officer shooting at Westroads Mall
Boys State Basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Boys State Basketball highlights & results: Saturday, March 13
Nebraska State Patrol pursued a suspect in Friday afternoon's Westroads Mall officer shooting,...
Omaha officer stable, suspect in custody after shooting at Westroads Mall
Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in the Park Manor...
Police: 2 killed, 13 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side

Latest News

Lincoln woman hosts black owned business expo
Lincoln woman hosts black owned business expo
The Lancaster County Engineer warned individuals of deteriorating gravel road conditions in...
Lancaster County Engineer warns of deteriorating gravel road conditions in Lancaster County
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
High wind blew down the awning of the Kwik Shop located near Holdrege Street and N. Cotner...
Strong winds blow down Kwik Shop awning
US 77: S of Wymore
National Weather Service issues Flood Warning along Big Blue River