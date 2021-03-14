Weather Alert Day: Heavy rains and strong winds expected into Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An intense March storm will continue to bring areas of heavy snow across western Nebraska with heavy rains across the rest of the state with increasing winds as we head into the day on Sunday. Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Wx Advisories remain in place across western Nebraska through early Monday morning. Wind Advisories are in place across the eastern third of the state for the day on Sunday as strong easterly winds are expected to develop and they could gust up to 50 MPH or more throughout the day on Sunday.

The good news with this system is that while widespread heavy rain is expected across much of the state Saturday night and through the day on Sunday, widespread flooding is NOT expected to be a problem. The entire state remains under drought conditions and the last several weeks of warm weather have thawed out much of the state, so the ground should be able to absorb much of the moisture we see over the next 24 to 36 hours and rivers and lakes are fairly low, so they should be able to take the influx of water. Obviously though, some low-lying areas could see some minor flooding over the next day or so.

Look for areas of rain - heavy at times - to continue through Saturday night and into most of the day on Sunday as an intensifying low pressure system slowly pushes across the region. Heavy snow should continue across the High Plains of eastern Colorado and Wyoming and into the Nebraska Panhandle. Snow could try and mix in towards the Sandhills into western Nebraska times through the day on Sunday with snow expected to try and push into northern and northeastern Nebraska as we head towards Sunday night into early on Monday as cold air filters into the region on the backside of the low-pressure system.

We’ll add wind to the mix into the day on Sunday as the low pressure system continues to deep. Look for easterly winds to increase Saturday night and into the day on Sunday with sustained winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH or more possible at times throughout Sunday morning and into the afternoon. Winds should begin to decrease by Sunday night and into Monday, though it will remain a bit breezy.

When it’s all said and done, very heavy snow is expected across eastern Colorado and Wyoming and into the Panhandle. Parts of the Panhandle could see a foot or more of wet, heavy snow. Northern and northeastern Nebraska will also likely several inches of accumulating snow into early Monday morning. No snow is expected in Lincoln or across south central and southeastern Nebraska.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are expected to drop between 2″ to 4″ of rain across much of central and eastern Nebraska Saturday night and into the day on Sunday with light rain then lingering Sunday night and into the day on Monday across the eastern half of the state. This system should go a long way in helping improve drought conditions across much of the state - though if we had a choice, we’d like spread it out over a few more days.

Temperatures on Sunday will be chilly, in the 30s and 40s across the state and readings should stay fairly steady throughout the day with the ongoing precipitation. Factoring in the wind, wind chills will likely sit in the 20s and 30s throughout the day. Combining the widespread rain and snow with the strong winds and the chilly temperatures, it will be a pretty miserable day to be outside.

The active weather will continue into next week. Another system looks to head our way Tuesday night and into Wednesday which will keep chances for rain - possibly mixed with snow at times - in the forecast. Temperatures will generally sit in the mid 40s to mid 50s for afternoon highs over the coming days with slightly warmer weather expected by next weekend.

