City Council to address COVID-19 state of emergency today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln’s state of emergency, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, will be front and center at City Hall this afternoon.

Councilors are set to hold a public hearing, then vote on a resolution to end the declared state of emergency. That’s one of the many items on today’s 3 p.m. agenda in the council chambers at the City-County Building.

The public hearing is expected to be hotly contested, as the issue of ending the declaration has been on ongoing topic since the beginning of the year.

The resolution was first brought up at one of the first meetings of 2021. On January 11th, it was placed on the council’s pending list, with no date certain in regards to discussion or a possible vote.

On February 22nd, a motion to withdraw the resolution failed. This followed public outcry at meetings in which calls to address the issue were stopped by councilors, citing city council code of conduct.

On March 1st, the issue was finally removed from the pending list and assigned today’s date, in which the public hearing and a council vote will occur.

10/11 will be following this afternoon’s meeting. Stick with us for updates.

