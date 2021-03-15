Advertisement

More than 40 residents displaced in south Lincoln apartment fire

Firefighters on scene of three-alarm fire at the Southwood Village Apartments at 27th and...
Firefighters on scene of three-alarm fire at the Southwood Village Apartments at 27th and Highway 2.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fire crews are on scene of a fire at an apartment complex at 27th and Highway 2 in south Lincoln.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the Southwood Village Apartments around 5 a.m. Monday. Once on scene, the fire was quickly upgraded to a three-alarm fire.

LFR said there was heavy fire from the roof when they arrived on scene, prompting crews to pull down ceilings inside the building to fight the flames.

No injuries were reported, but about 40 to 50 residents were displaced, according to LFR.

A southbound lane on 27th Street has been closed as additional crews arrived on scene. Traffic on Highway 2 was not affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

