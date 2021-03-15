Advertisement

Fight in Railyard leads to arrest of man with stolen gun

Jimmy Nguyen
Jimmy Nguyen(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following a large fight in the Railyard, officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who had a stolen firearm.

On Saturday around 1:30 a.m., police were called to the Railyard for a report of a fight involving around 15 people.

LPD said security from the Railyard advised officers that one of the men involved in the fight possibly had a gun.

While officers were responding to the scene, LPD said they saw a man walking away that matched the description of the man possibly carrying a gun.

LPD said officers saw the man reach into the waistband of his pants and a security guard was able to see that there was in fact a gun in his waistband, and alerted the officer.

According to police, as they approached the man, he then started running away. Officers said they chased after him into a fenced construction area near Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Officers found the man, identified as 27-year-old Jimmy Nguyen, and arrested him.

During a search of Nguyen, officers said they found 5.5 grams of marijuana and in the area where Nguyen tried hiding, officers found a loaded Glock .380 handgun.

According to police, the firearm was stolen from the area of 10th and New Hampshire on August 21, 2020 from an unlocked vehicle.

Police said Nguyen is a convicted felon and is facing possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charges, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, obstruct government operations charges, and 2nd offense possession of marijuana charges.

