Five states join forces to caution against excessive speeding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The statewide law enforcement agencies of neighboring states are uniting to urge motorists to slow down following a year of excessive speeding across a five-state region. The Arkansas State Police, Iowa State Patrol, Kansas Highway Patrol, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Nebraska State Patrol all report a dramatic increase in excessive speeding citations that began around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We communicate regularly with our law enforcement partners in neighboring states, and the increase in excessive speeding has been a common theme in those conversations over the last year,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “NSP is proud to partner with these neighboring states in reminding motorists of the dangers of excessive speeding and the need for us to all work together to make our states safe.”

Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska comprise Region 7 of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Each state tracked the increase of excessive speeding in different ways, but every method told the same story: A year that felt incredibly long was also the fastest on the roads in recent memory.

Below is a comparative list documenting the increases in excessive speeding citations tracked by each statewide law enforcement agency:

Arkansas State Police- 89%

Iowa State Patrol- 108%

Kansas Highway Patrol -68%

Missouri State Highway Patrol-82%

Nebraska State Patrol-70%

As the winter months give way to more favorable driving conditions and busier travel seasons, each agency is asking all motorists to do their part in the effort to keep the roads safe. Drivers should obey the posted speed limits, eliminate distractions, never drive impaired and always buckle up. Troopers in each state will continue to patrol day and night to enforce traffic safety laws and assist motorists.

