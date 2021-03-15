I-80, US-30 closed overnight into Monday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A massive portion of I-80 and US-30 are closed early Monday morning from Kearney to the Colorado and Wyoming borders.

Nebraska 511 and the Nebraska Department of Transportation report closures both westbound and eastbound from Exit 272 at Kearney and west past North Platte.

The entire Panhandle is covered in impassible and closed roads, from Kimball, north to Scottsbluff, and near Harrison, Crawford and Hay Springs.

NDOT asks drivers to be patient while clean-up efforts continue.

Highways in the panhandle are starting to open.



I-80 remains closed for westbound traffic from Kearney as truck facilities are full to the west and routes into Wyoming and Colorado remain closed.



Highway 30 is open for local traffic only.



Check https://t.co/n6SeG1xsIH. pic.twitter.com/RUiU7ZgCMA — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2021

