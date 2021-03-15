Advertisement

I-80, US-30 closed overnight into Monday

Nebraska Department of Transportation does not have an estimated time of opening.
Road Conditions.
A massive portion of I-80 and US-30 are closed early Monday morning from Kearney to the Colorado and Wyoming borders.(Nebraska 511)
By Erika Siebring
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A massive portion of I-80 and US-30 are closed early Monday morning from Kearney to the Colorado and Wyoming borders.

Nebraska 511 and the Nebraska Department of Transportation report closures both westbound and eastbound from Exit 272 at Kearney and west past North Platte.

The entire Panhandle is covered in impassible and closed roads, from Kimball, north to Scottsbluff, and near Harrison, Crawford and Hay Springs.

NDOT asks drivers to be patient while clean-up efforts continue.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

