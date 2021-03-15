Inmate at Tecumseh prison assaults staff member

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A staff member at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services was injured by an inmate over the weekend.

On Sunday, NDCS said an inmate assaulted a staff member at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, resulting in a serious injury.

The inmate approached the staff person and punched him several times in the head, according to NDCS. Additional staff members are said to have arrived and assisted the injured worker by restraining the inmate

The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for head injuries.

NDCS said results of the investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution.

The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

