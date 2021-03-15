LFR extinguishes fire at Earl May in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue extinguished flames at a garden center in Southeast Lincoln on Monday.

LFR said crews rushed to Earl May on 48th and Highway 2 around 4 a.m.

Firefighters said when they got on scene, smoke and fire could be seen from the roof of the structure.

According to LFR, the fire was quickly put out by crews on the roof and the damage was contained to the roof with minimal smoke throughout Earl May and Dietz Music.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

