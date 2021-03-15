Advertisement

Lincoln businesses team up for “Free Little Art Gallery”

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Capitol City has little free pantries and even free fridges, and now little art galleries are joining the mix.

The “free little art gallery” is outside Pepe’s Bistro on 11th Street and B Street. Gomez Art Supply and Pepe’s are teaming up to provide this art space. The process is simple; to take what you want and leave what you can.

Organizers said this is a way for local artists to give back to those who might not have much.

“For some of the artists it’ll help them get their name out there,” Pepe Fierro of Pepe’s Bistro said. “The more that their art is out there it helps them. A lot of people coming by picking up art for their house. It’ll also encourage artists.”

Donated art should be “tiny” meaning no larger than 3 by 4 inches. Pepe’s also offers a free art bin which includes art supplies for anyone.

