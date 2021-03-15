Lincoln Children’s Zoo to reopen Secret Jungle, introduce new baby spider monkey

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Children’s Zoo announced Monday that the Secret Jungle will re-open Tuesday after receiving approval from the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department.

The Secret Jungle is an indoor playground and spider monkey habitat.

The Zoo also announced that a new baby spider monkey, Tonnie, will be on display on Tuesday, as well.

Tickets for the Lincoln Children’s Zoo must be reserved ahead of time online. Below is additional information about the reopening of the Secret Jungle and Tonnie:

Secret Jungle/Zoo Facts:

▫ Approved re-opening by LLCHD

▫ Secret Jungle will be open at 50% capacity

▫ Secret Jungle will be closed every 4 hours for sanitizing

▫ Masks are mandated in all indoor buildings for guests ages 5 and up

▫ The Zoo is at limited capacity 90 ppl admitted every 15 minutes

▫ Tickets must be reserved online, in advance at www.lincolnzoo.org

Baby Spider Monkey Facts:

▫ Tonnie, born May 31, 2020

▫ Black-headed spider monkey

▫ Tonnie’s mother was unable to produce enough milk to care for her, so keepers made the difficult decision to hand-rear the baby

▫ Keepers took rotations of sleeping at the zoo to care for her throughout the night as she required 12 feedings per day

▫ Tonnie has now been successfully re-introduced to her family (troop) of spider monkeys

▫ Tonnie is now spending almost the entire day with the adults but you may still see her separated out for a few individual feedings with her keepers.

▫ Tonnie’s birth was incredibly important in the zoo community as Black-headed spider monkeys are critically endangered in the wild. Carlos and Lola, Tonnie’s parents were paired up to breed as a part of the AZA Spider Monkey Species Survival Plan that contributes to conservation in the wild.

▫ Lincoln Children’s Zoo is currently in the beginning stages of publishing our own paper regarding updated hand-reading procedures that we hope will assist other keepers in hand-rearing situations worldwide.

