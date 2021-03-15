Advertisement

Man charged with spitting at Disney guard who asked for mask

FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors...
FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(John Raoux/Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man spat on a security officer at Walt Disney World after she asked him to put on a mask.

According to an arrest report released Monday, 51-year-old Kelly McKin is facing a charge of battery following the encounter last month.

According to the report, Disney World security officer Kristen Goldstein asked him to put on a mask.

McKin told her he would once he was inside the Contemporary Resort.

When Goldstein told him Disney’s policy required masks to be worn at all times, deputies say McKin then spat on her.

McKin has denied spitting at Goldstein.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters on scene of three-alarm fire at the Southwood Village Apartments at 27th and...
More than 40 residents displaced in south Lincoln apartment fire
Currently, around 800 people are still without power near 14th and Pioneers Boulevard.
UPDATE: Power returns to 1,700 LES customers
I-80: Kimball East
UPDATE: Panhandle slammed with snow; I-80 and Highway 30 are now closed from Kearney to Wyoming border
Philanthropist Scott gives $15M to Nebraska college
Several trucks lined up at a gas station off I-80 near the Gothenburg exit waiting for the...
I-80 westbound closed at Grand Island

Latest News

Several airlines report that after dismal sales in January and February, more people have...
US air travel rises to highest levels yet since pandemic hit
Air travel hits new pandemic record
Air travel hits new pandemic record
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo a placard is displayed with an image of the late U.S....
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
Facebook to label vaccine posts to combat COVID-19 misinformation