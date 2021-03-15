Nebraska brings in nearly 25% higher revenue in February than forecasted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Despite a global pandemic, Nebraska’s tax commissioner said the money is coming in. In fact, more money than this time last year and that money could trickle down to property owners.

In February, the state brought in $617 million dollars in revenue, nearly 25% above the forecast of $497 million.

“Nebraska has weathered this pandemic better than any state and we see that in any number of metrics, our unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country, our tax receipts are remarkably strong,” Tony Fulton, tax commissioner said.

The tax projections are used to build Nebraska’s budget. These particular ones were made last July when Fulton said there’s a lot of fear about what could come.

Fulton said the state has not only returned to the “normal” from pre-pandemic, but is doing better.

“We had a strong economy back in February 2020, but fast forward to February 2021 sales tax receipts were 11% higher than what we collected last year and income taxes were up 10%,” Fulton said.

This means Nebraskans are earning and spending more money and the unemployment sits at 3.2%, the third lowest in the country.

“This is an indicator that throughout the pandemic,” Fulton said. “While some industries like restaurants have suffered immensely, but by the same token the state overall has remained open.”

This could result in even greater property tax relief this legislative session.

“The legislature and the governor are talking more about property tax relief even more so now than they did last year,” Fulton said.

The tax commissioner predicts the economy will only continue to improve, especially with stimulus checks and increased vaccinations.

