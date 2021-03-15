Advertisement

Nebraska declares pro-meat day on Colorado meatless day

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is railing against a proclamation by the governor of Colorado that encourages people to avoid meat for one day a week, calling it a “direct attack on our way of life” and signing a pro-meat declaration of his own.

Ricketts surrounded himself with top officials from Nebraska’s meat, agricultural and restaurant industries on Monday as he declared Saturday “Meat on the Menu Day” in Nebraska. The day was chosen to coincide with Colorado’s “MeatOut Day,” a nonbinding proclamation signed by Gov. Jared Polis late last month and backed by an animal rights group.

“MeatOut Day” was started in 1985 by the Farm Animal Rights Movement and seeks to encourage non-vegetarians to consider a plant-based diet.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Currently, around 800 people are still without power near 14th and Pioneers Boulevard.
UPDATE: Power returns to 1,700 LES customers
Firefighters on scene of three-alarm fire at the Southwood Village Apartments at 27th and...
More than 40 residents displaced in south Lincoln apartment fire
Philanthropist Scott gives $15M to Nebraska college
I-80: Kimball East
UPDATE: Panhandle slammed with snow; I-80 and Highway 30 are now closed from Kearney to Wyoming border
Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in the Park Manor...
Police: 2 killed, 13 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side

Latest News

Nebraska State Patrol says Scotia man killed in crash
Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr., 21, is facing several charges after police say he shot an Omaha...
$10 million bail set for suspect in Westroads Mall shooting of Omaha Police officer
Five states join forces to caution against excessive speeding
Lingering areas of light rain are expected Sunday night and into the day on Monday with some...
Monday Forecast: Lingering light rain expected into Monday