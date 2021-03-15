Nebraska State Patrol says Scotia man killed in crash
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREELEY, Neb. (AP) — State troopers say a Scotia man has died in a rollover crash in central Nebraska.
The Omaha World-Herald reports the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 281 in rural Greeley County when a southbound vehicle went off the road and rolled several times.
The crash threw driver Nathan Marshall from the vehicle. The Nebraska State Patrol says the 36-year-old Marshall died at the scene of the crash.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.