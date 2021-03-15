Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol says Scotia man killed in crash

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREELEY, Neb. (AP) — State troopers say a Scotia man has died in a rollover crash in central Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 281 in rural Greeley County when a southbound vehicle went off the road and rolled several times.

The crash threw driver Nathan Marshall from the vehicle. The Nebraska State Patrol says the 36-year-old Marshall died at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Currently, around 800 people are still without power near 14th and Pioneers Boulevard.
UPDATE: Power returns to 1,700 LES customers
Firefighters on scene of three-alarm fire at the Southwood Village Apartments at 27th and...
More than 40 residents displaced in south Lincoln apartment fire
Philanthropist Scott gives $15M to Nebraska college
I-80: Kimball East
UPDATE: Panhandle slammed with snow; I-80 and Highway 30 are now closed from Kearney to Wyoming border
Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in the Park Manor...
Police: 2 killed, 13 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side

Latest News

Nebraska declares pro-meat day on Colorado meatless day
Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr., 21, is facing several charges after police say he shot an Omaha...
$10 million bail set for suspect in Westroads Mall shooting of Omaha Police officer
Five states join forces to caution against excessive speeding
Lingering areas of light rain are expected Sunday night and into the day on Monday with some...
Monday Forecast: Lingering light rain expected into Monday