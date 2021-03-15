Nebraska volleyball’s John Baylor reflects on calling games off-site

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Businesses are still adjusting their day-to-day operations because of the pandemic. The Nebraska Sports Network has relocated employees but is still using them as if they never left.

John Baylor has been the voice of Nebraska volleyball for 27 years. Sitting court-side is an all-to-familiar view, but this season his view is completely different. He’s actually not calling the games from inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

“I am in a room with drywall surrounding me, so sometimes you forget that you’re actually on the air and can be heard,” John Baylor said.

The Husker Sports Network moved its play-by-play announcers to their offices in the Haymarket.

“You miss the fans. You miss the people saying ‘Hey JB what’s going on?’ Or watching the reaction of the fans or what’s going on the court. You have to rely on five monitors,” Baylor said.

Baylor isn’t alone though, color commentator and former Husker Lauren Cook West joins Baylor from her house.

“It’s stunning to me that technology makes the job. People on the radio say they can’t tell whether I’m there or not,” Baylor said.

Regardless of technology, it’s no surprise Baylor misses being court-side for Husker games.

“You do get a greater sense of the ambiance and the energy and the drama if you’re there in person,” Baylor said.

After nearly 30 years of calling the games, Baylor recognizes that sports have a greater meaning for Husker nation because it was taken away last year.

Nebraska volleyball is 10-2 on the season. Their next match is Wednesday at Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.