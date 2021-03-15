Advertisement

NSP reports inmate death

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Penitentiary reported that an inmate died on Sunday. Keeva O’Neal (#49501), age 48, died at a hospital in Lincoln just after 10:30 p.m. on March 14, 2021. He was incarcerated at the NSP.

O’Neal’s sentence started on April 2, 1997. He was serving a 45- to 65-year sentence out of Douglas County on multiple counts of first degree assault as well as use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, O’Neal was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

