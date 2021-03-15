Suspect in stolen Omaha Police vehicle chase facing nine charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect arrested after an Omaha Police cruiser was stolen last week and led officers on a chase through downtown is facing nine charges related to the incident.

Victor Inigo, 24, was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Friday, according to court documents. He is being held on $87,000 bond.

Inigo faces charges of leaving the scene of a non-injury accident, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, attempted robbery, theft amounting to $5,000 or more, receiving $5,000 or more in stolen property, two counts of criminal mischief, willful reckless driving, and operating a vehicle to avoid felony arrest.

OPD said the incident started at 5:15 a.m. Thursday, when a woman called police about a man chasing her in a car. Authorities then say he got out of the car, got naked, and started jumping on other vehicles — including a semi. He then into a police cruiser and drove off.

OPD chased him through the north downtown area, where they say he reached speeds of up to 70mph and hit several cars. Officers were able to deflate the vehicle’s tires near 60th and Lake streets, bringing the vehicle to a stop.

