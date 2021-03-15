Advertisement

Three Huskers Leave Men’s Basketball Program

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW and Nebraska Athletics
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed Monday evening that Akol Arop, Yvan Ouedraogo and Elijah Wood have entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal.

“Everyone in our program appreciates Akol, Yvan and Elijah’s contributions to our program, especially over the past year during the pandemic,” Hoiberg said. “I have enjoyed coaching all of them and will support them as they finish the spring semester and begin the process of looking at other schools. I wish them the best in the future.”

Arop spent the last two seasons in the Husker program but missed the 2020-21 season following knee surgery in November. In 2019-20, he played in 21 games, averaging 1.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. His best performance came at Michigan when he set season highs in both points (five) and rebounds (six) in 20 minutes. Arop, a 6-foot-5 forward from Omaha, also had five points at Minnesota and a pair of blocked shots and four rebounds in a season-high 23 minutes against Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament.

Ouedraogo played in 22 games this season, including four starts, and averaged 3.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He had season highs in both points (13) and rebounds (13) against Doane, with Big Ten highs of seven points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes against Purdue. The 6-foot-8 forward from Bordeaux, France, started 30 games in 2019-20, averaging 5.7 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game. He tallied three double-doubles as a freshman, including a 11-point, 19-rebound effort against Northwestern.

Wood, a 6-foot-5 guard from Potomac, Md., saw action in 13 games this season and averaged 0.8 points and 0.4 rebounds per game. He set season bests in points (eight), rebounds (three), 3-pointers (two) and minutes (12) against Doane and dished out a pair of assists in nine minutes in the opener against McNeese State. He played in nine Big Ten games and scored his only points in the win over Rutgers.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters on scene of three-alarm fire at the Southwood Village Apartments at 27th and...
More than 40 residents displaced in south Lincoln apartment fire
Currently, around 800 people are still without power near 14th and Pioneers Boulevard.
UPDATE: Power returns to 1,700 LES customers
Several trucks lined up at a gas station off I-80 near the Gothenburg exit waiting for the...
I-80 westbound closed at Grand Island
I-80: Kimball East
UPDATE: Panhandle slammed with snow; I-80 and Highway 30 are now closed from Kearney to Wyoming border
Philanthropist Scott gives $15M to Nebraska college

Latest News

Team Jack moving forward following Hoffman's death
Team Jack moving forward after Hoffman's passing
NSP reports inmate death
Temperatures on Tuesday will range from the mid 30s in the west to the mid 50s across...
Tuesday Forecast: More dreary weather with more rain possible
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County