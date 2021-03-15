Tuesday Forecast: More dreary weather with more rain possible
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After one of the wettest - if not THE WETTEST - weather on record for the month of March this weekend, we’re going to be watching out for another round of rain as we head into the day on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week as the active weather will continue. If you missed it, here are some of the rainfall reports from the “official” reporting stations across the state.
Look for clouds to hang around as we head into the day on Tuesday as the dreary conditions will continue. We’ll also need to watch out for areas of fog into the day on Tuesday thanks to the recent wet conditions across the coverage area. Parts of north central and into northwestern Nebraska could see some light snow accumulations Monday night and into the day on Tuesday. Winter Weather Advisories are in place across these areas from 7 PM Monday to 1 PM Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations of 1″ to 3″ are possible with some locally higher amounts up to 5″ not out of the question.
Temperatures on Tuesday will remain a bit on the chilly side for western Nebraska with highs in the 30s to mid 40s. More seasonal temperatures are expected across parts of eastern Nebraska where highs should reach the mid 40s to low 50s.
Another system moving through the area will bring chances for rain - possibly mixed with snow - into the forecast Tuesday evening and into the day on Wednesday. It looks like additional rainfall amounts could range between 0.25″ to 0.75″ Tuesday night through early Thursday morning. Some light snow can’t be ruled out across southeastern Nebraska at this time - but the forecast is as clear as the muddy rain we’ve seen on Monday. Please make sure to stay tuned for more details as we get closer the forecast hopefully becomes a bit clearer.
We should see a break in the moisture chances Thursday afternoon through most of the weekend, but it does look like another round of rain will be possible as we head into early next week. Temperatures should warm up later this week as well, reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s for Friday into early next week.
