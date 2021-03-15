LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm garage fire in northeast Lincoln.

The flames broke out at a six-stall, detached garage just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday night near 56th & Holdrege.

The garages are part of an apartment complex running along David Drive, north of Holdrege Street.

No injuries have been reported, but the cause and the amount of damage done to the structure is under investigation.

