Two-alarm garage fire in northeast Lincoln

LFR works to extinguish a two-alarm garage fire near 56th & Holdrege.
LFR works to extinguish a two-alarm garage fire near 56th & Holdrege.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm garage fire in northeast Lincoln.

The flames broke out at a six-stall, detached garage just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday night near 56th & Holdrege.

The garages are part of an apartment complex running along David Drive, north of Holdrege Street.

No injuries have been reported, but the cause and the amount of damage done to the structure is under investigation.

