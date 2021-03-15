Advertisement

White House to launch $250 million ad campaign to fight vaccine hesitancy

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Biden administration is planning to launch a COVID-19 vaccine promotion campaign in the coming weeks.

It’s aimed at Americans who are hesitant to get immunized.

A marketing executive close to the project says the government is spending $250 million.

Most of the money will be used to buy advertising on television, radio, billboards, print, and digital media.

The campaign will also include a podcast hosted by a well-known person outside of the government.

Work on the advertising project started last fall, but the Biden administration has been waiting to launch the education campaign until there was an increase in vaccine supply.

A new CNN poll shows that more than 25% of Americans don’t intend to get a COVID vaccine.

Health officials say about 80% of Americans need to be vaccinated to keep the virus from spreading.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Currently, around 800 people are still without power near 14th and Pioneers Boulevard.
UPDATE: Power returns to 1,700 LES customers
Firefighters on scene of three-alarm fire at the Southwood Village Apartments at 27th and...
More than 40 residents displaced in south Lincoln apartment fire
Philanthropist Scott gives $15M to Nebraska college
I-80: Kimball East
UPDATE: Panhandle slammed with snow; I-80 and Highway 30 are now closed from Kearney to Wyoming border
Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in the Park Manor...
Police: 2 killed, 13 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side

Latest News

Several trucks lined up at a gas station off I-80 near the Gothenburg exit waiting for the...
Update on I-80 closures
AAA says gas prices continue to climb in the US.
National gas price average increases 40 cents in one month
Lingering areas of light rain are expected Sunday night and into the day on Monday with some...
Monday Forecast: Lingering light rain expected into Monday
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
‘Mank’ leads Oscar nominations in a year of record diversity
Italy is facing another lockdown as the government attempts to contain a recent surge of...
Italy locks down as COVID cases rise